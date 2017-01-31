Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis today released the BJP manifesto for the Goa Assembly elections. The manifesto was released in presence of his Goa counterpart Laxmikant Parsekar, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and other party leaders. The BJP manifesto has assured ease of doing business through policy guidelines to encourage investments in tourism, industry and sectors capable of generating employment.

The Manifesto promised that the party will make the state “unemployment free” in five years if voted to power again.

Promises

* Support regional language schools at primary level with appropriate infrastructure facilities

* Sustainable eco-friendly mining with exclusive transport corridor

* Make Goa as preferred destination for mega events such as defense expo during non-peak season

* Rehabilitate all habitants of localities susch as Zuarinagar, Camrabhat, Chimbel etc under PM’s initiative ‘Housing for all by 2022′

* Essential infrastructure such as hi-speed broadband, quality power and regular water supply to be ensured for industries

* Legalise existing houses on communidade and govt owned lands through effective legislation

* Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Transport with late hour transport facility

* Incentives to industry to generate employment for start-ups and new industries

* Pharma, Electronic IT sector to be promoted aggressively

* 7th pay to be extended to all govt corporations & autonomous bodies

* Water & river navigation systems to be strenghtened

* RP 2021 to be completed within a year

* World class convention and exhibition centre

* Underground cabling network for the state, supported with enhanced transformers stations and substations

* Power generation through renewable energy sources

* Localised filtration plants to ensure 24×7 water supply to all

* Sewerage network to be completed in all urban and tourist areas

* Subject like financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills training

* Replicate Kujira(Panaji) school complex model in other cities

* Enhance facilities and benefits to specially abled children and institutions providing education and support to them

* Clean, Green, Garbage free Goa

* Tourism sector to be given industry status and benefits

*WiFi at major tourist destinations

* Organise mega art & culture festivals

* Revitalise CMRY to incluse start ups and small entrepreneurs, VC fund and Angel financing fund to be set up with private sector participation

* Review and revise amendments to Tenancy Act(Kul Mundkar)

* Two more garbage plants

* Links schemes to inflation for biennial increase in benefit

* Piped gas connections for consumers in Goa