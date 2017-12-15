While 32.29 million tonnes of iron ore was extracted from the 44 operational mining leases in Goa over the last two years, only 17.64 million was exported during the period, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the state legislative assembly on Friday.

Parrikar, who is also the Goa’s mines minister, said that leases of several mines were not being operated by their respective lessees due to “economic reasons”.

“Total quantity extracted from September 2015 to October 2017 is 32.29 million tonnes. The exports come under Customs and Central Excise department of the central government, however total exports from September 2015 to November 2017 was 17.64 million tonnes,” the reply said.