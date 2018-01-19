Goa Forward party today questioned as to why Congress did not give due significance to the opinion poll movement. The statement came in view of the several statements made by Congress regarding the celebration of opinion poll day by the government with Goa Forward party taking the main initiative.

“For the last 50 years nor in these last 10 months, the Congress Party has ever thought of celebrating Opinion Poll Day nor uttered a word about this historic event?,” questioned Goa Forward.