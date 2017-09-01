Goa Forward party has referred to the controversial article published in the Pastoral Bulletin ‘Renovocao’ and the timing of the release by the CSJP investigative Report and demand of an SIT on the desecration of the religious Structures at the time of the by election as an Error of Judgment. “The sooner the authorities admit the Error and reconcile the better,” said Party spokesperson Trojano Demello.

Demello further asked why CSJP did not find it necessary to appoint an investigative team and challenge the police investigation in the controversial death case of Fr. Bismarque