Goa Forward denounced the move of pharmaceutical firm Cipla based in Verna Industrial Estate to publish advertisement for jobs in Karnataka. Speaking to media, chief spokesperson of Goa Forward Trajano D’Mello took a serious note of the matter and termed it anti Goa act. He also informed that the TCP minister Vijay Sardessai has spoken to the CM Parrikar in this regard requesting him to direct the pharma company to advertise vacancies in Goa and give preference to the Goan.