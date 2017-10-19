The Goa Forward Party (GFP), which has got three MLAs in the existing legislative assembly has revealed its plans to expand its base in other constituencies. The party today announced a plan to venture into other constituencies in Goa, without disturbing current equation with its coalition allies. “Party president Vijai Sardesai would direct office- bearers and his ministers to start visiting and spreading the party’s ideology in other constituencies without disturbing the representatives who are part of the coalition government,” GFP spokesman Trajano D’Mello claimed grassroots leaders like Panchayat members, Zilla Panchayat representatives and municipal councillors, among others, have met Sardesai and expressed their desire to join the regional party.