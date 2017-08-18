Goa Forward Party today said that they will organize youth squads in both Siolim and Saligao under the supervision of party president Vijai Sardesai to help the government and the police get rid of the drug menace in the state.

“The owners of establishments that allow drugs to be sold or consumed in their premises will be severely dealt with,” said the party spokersperson Trojano Demello. He also appealed to the youth to support the initiative. “We ask the parents to confide in us which will enable us not only to find out the source of the drugs but also if required to help rehabilitate the child from this evil,” he added.