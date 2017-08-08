Cutting coconut has become a crime now. We walked the talk. We kept various promises,” said TCP Minister and Goa Forward leader Vijay Sardesai while speaking to the media.

Affordable fish to Goans will soon be a reality

“Affordable fish to Goans will soon become a reality. Government is working on it. We will try for huge cold storage in Goa,” the minister added. “We intend to subsidise fish ,make agriculture IT savy and make horticulture outlets tourism friendly. Efforts are on in this direction,” Vijai said.

Nothing wrong in clearing rivers with funds from the center

There is nothing wrong in clearing rivers with the funds from the centre. Goa won’t loose control on its rivers. Triparty agreement will protect the interest of Goa said Vijai on nationalization of Goan rivers