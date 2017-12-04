The Goa Foundation has chastised Goa State Polution Control Board for using lenient option against South West port on coal handling. It appears that board is not serious about coal pollution in the MPT zone, Goa Foundation said in a press release. The Goa Foundation is shocked to read in the media that the Goa Pollution Control Board has merely issued a show cause notice under Section 31 (A) of the Air Pollution Control Act 1981 and Section 33 (A) of the Water Act, 1974.

“Since the violations of the consents of both laws has been established beyond doubt, the Board has no alternative but to shut down operations of SWPL at MPT and to file criminal charges against the company and directors under sections 37-40 of the Air Act and similar provisions under the Water Act.”, press note further said.