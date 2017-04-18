The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the results of HSSC (Class 12) examination in the last week of April. ” Exact date will be announced by the end of this week,”said Goa Board Chairman, J. R. Rebello. Goa GBSHSE class 12 students can check their results on the official website of the board, which is – www.goaresults.nic.in or www.gbshse.gov.in by login in with their registration credentials. Apart from the official Goa board websites, Goa HSSC results 2017 would also be available on alternate websites such as www.examresults.net/goa/.