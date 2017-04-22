Department of Tourism, Govt of Goa and Goa Tourism Development Corporation has set the stage for “Grape Escapade 2017”, Goa’s premier wine, food and lifestyle festival organised annually in the state of Goa. The event will begin on 27 April and conclude on 30 April from 6 pm onwards at D.B Bandodkar Ground, Campal, Panaji, Goa.

Like every year, this year too, the festival promises to deliver unique experiences combined with live music and entertainment, food & beverage stalls under one roof.

The festival will present culinary delights from across the globe along with Goan music, dance and various other entertainment programs.

The highlight of the festival will be the fashion show, traditional grape stomping, an exclusive wine tasting session and the selection of The Grape Escapade Queen 2017.

This one of its kind event is expected to bring thousands of tourists and locals to witness the four day event in Goa.

To register your entry for the Grape Escapade Queen Contest 2017 to be held on 30 April 2017, kindly contact: 7040923262/8806723289

For other details, kindly contact – 9422847166/9823679702