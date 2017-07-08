Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar today announced that an second allotment of CFA of Rs. 100 crore has been done for Goa by the Union Ministry for Tourism under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme under Phase II of Swadesh Darshan. “Goa has procured funds under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme to the tune of Rs. 100 crore for the development of coastal circuits. This is the second allotment of Central Financial Assistance within one year. It will give a big boost to our plans of improving tourism infrastructure under coastal circuits both in North and South Goa. Goa Tourism will continue to work towards conceptualizing new plans and projects and will try and tap financial assistance schemes for tourism projects in Goa,” said the minister