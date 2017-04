Goa Government today effected the transfer of following senior officers with immediate effect.

Officers Name along with his/her New posting

1. Narayan Sawant – Addl Secretary(Home)

2. Sanjit Rodrigues – MD, Solid Waste Management Corporation with additional charge of MD GSIDC

3. Nikhil Desai – Director of Transport , will continue as MD, GTDC till 30 April 2017

4. D.G. Sardesai – Director, Public Grievances

5. Sunil Masurkar – Joint Secretary(Health)

6. Agnelo Fernandes – Additional Collector –II North

7. Srinet Kothwale – Director of Information & Publicity

8. Jayant Tari – MD, Rehabilitation Board

9. V. P. Dangui – Director of Industries, Trade & Commerce

10. Anthony D’Souza- Joint Secretary(Revenue)

11. Meena Goltekar – Project Director, Directorate of Rural Development Agency

12. Sanjeev Gauns Desai – Director of Vigilance

13. Surendra Naik – Additional Collector –III, Sub District Bardez

14. Narayan Gad – MD, Goa Industrial Development Corporation

15. Megha Shetgaonkar – Director(Adm), Directorate of Education, Additional charge as Director(Training), GIPARD

16. Parag Nagarsekar – Director of Environment

Additional Charge

1. Menino D’Souza – Additional charge as Director of Tourism

2. Levinson Martins – Additional charge as MD, Goa Tourism Development Corporation

3. Siddhivinayak Naik – Additional charge as OSD to Minister(Housing) and Secretary, Goa Human Rights Commission