The Goa government has nominated Sandeep Azrenkar, Milind Gadgil and MK Janardhan as members of the state level eco-sensitive zone monitoring committee for a period of one year. Azrenkar, a member of the Nisarga Nature Club, Mapusa is a representative of non-government organisation working in the field of environment. Gadgil is a representative of the community based organisation and Janardhan is the dean at the faculty of life sciences and environment in Goa University.

This is in pursuance of the January 2015 notification issued by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEF-CC) which stated that a committee be formed to monitor eco-sensitive areas in Goa.It also stated that an area of one kilometre be designated around the boundaries of the 6 wildlife sanctuaries/national park/bird sanctuary in the state as eco-sensitive zones.