The Goa government has launched 1 biogas-run bus as a pilot project on the occasion of Independence Day today. Approximately 40 such buses will run in the state by February 2018 which will run on the eco-friendly fuel. The 3 nature friendly buses will be run by KTC for passenger service from tomorrow on the Panaji-Margao, Panaji-Vasco and Panaji- Cancona routes. The buses are also disabled friendly and persons of wheel chair can easily board the buses.

The 36-seater multi-axle Scania bus was flagged off from the Adil Shah Palace in Panaji at the hands of the Goa governor, Mridula Sinha. It will be sustained through biogas generated at the solid waste management plant at Saligao, she said. Provided by Scania, two more buses running on ethanol were also launched on the occasion.

These three buses will be a part of the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL)’s already existing fleet during the three-month pilot project in Goa.