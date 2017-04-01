Goa government should go to Supreme Court with independent petition said TCP Minister Vijay Sardesai today. He blamed the past government for not doing this. Sardesai said he will meet the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday regarding the issue.

“We are with liquor traders. Liquor is a part of Goan culture. Goans are paying for somebody elses irresponsibility,” Vijay said while speaking to media persons.

“Everyone should be exempted or else tourism will suffer. Police should use alcoholmeters. Let all state roads be policed, but shutting down is not a solution,” he opined .

Claiming that less than one percent accident deaths occur on highways he went on to add,”Goans are responsible drinkers”.