Goa Government has offered to sell Goa State Government Stock(Securities) of 10 year tenure of an aggregate amount of Rs 150 crore(nominal). This has been done in accordance with the government of India’s approved planned borrowing for the state for year 2017-18 states a govt communiqué. The stock will be sold through RBI, Mumbai office by auction at a coupon rate to be determined by RBI on Jan 23.