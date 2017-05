The Goa government has decided to suspend its ambitious ‘Jyotirmay Goa’ scheme under which it provided LED bulbs to the consumers due to dip in demand.This scheme will be replaced by another scheme under which tubelights, fans and bulbs will be provided at a cheaper rate to the people.The electricity department intends to start this new scheme at the sub-divisions and in the second phase it would be taken to the panchayats.