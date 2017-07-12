The Governor Mridula Sinha has appealed to all Goans to remain calm and maintain peace and harmony in the state. The governor appeal comes on the backdrop of the despicable act of desecration of the holy crosses and plaques installed in the graves in the cemetery in Curchorem. “I have asked the DGP to act swiftly in the matter and bring the perpetrators to book immediately. Such acts warrant zero tolerance on part of police and administration and stringent and full measures must be taken to bring the culprits behind bars,” she said. The police must devise ingenious ways to handle such alarming situations the governor advised. She also appealed to the people of Goa to remain vigilant so that such acts are not repeated