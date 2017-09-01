Home News Goa Governor grants assent to amendment to tenancy act News Goa Governor grants assent to amendment to tenancy act By Digital Goa - September 1, 2017, 9 :40 pm Goa Governor has given assent to Goa Agricultural Tenancy (amendment ) Act which was passed by assembly on August 2. This will clear way to set up Mamlatdar courts in Goa to settle tenancy related matters. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Zuarinagar slum will get a new look –CM Digital Goa - September 1, 2017, 9 :34 pm Goa Host City Logo of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 launched Digital Goa - September 1, 2017, 9 :28 pm Salgaonkar hospital announces partnership with Jaslok Hospital Mumbai Digital Goa - September 1, 2017, 5 :12 pm CM launches online portal for public grievance redressal Digital Goa - September 1, 2017, 4 :50 pm