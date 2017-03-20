The Governor of Goa, Smt. Mridula Sinha inaugurated the Sixth All India Rajbhasha Sammelan organized by Central Bank of India at a hotel in Panaji. While speaking on the occasion, the Governor, called the occasion a festival as India’s official language, Hindi, was being celebrated. She expressed how language is rooted and connected in the family and not just in the public domain.

Earlier, the Deputy Director, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Dr Sunita Yadav spoke of the richness of the Hindi language.

Noted Konkani writer, Pundalik N. Naik was felicitated on the occasion for his contribution to Indian languages. While expressing his happiness on being felicitated, he said Hindi was a beautiful language. He also spoke of the fight for the Konkani language, and his memories participating in the 1987 Konkani language agitation in Goa.

Several Hindi officers of the bank were also felicitated for their meritorious work. Present on the occasion were officials of the Central Bank of India among others. Dr. Usha Gupta, All India in-charge Rajbhasha Department, Central Bank of India compered the programme.