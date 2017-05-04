The Goa government today announced a research fellowship in the name of late legendary Hindustani classical singer Kishori Amonkar.

“The fellowship scheme would be called Gaansaraswati Kishoritai Amonkar Research Fellowship in Indian classical music,” Goa Art and Culture minister Govind Gawade told reporters here today.He said the scheme has already come into force and it will remain till March 31, 2022.Under the scheme, two fellowships would be awarded at junior and senior levels.