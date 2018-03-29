Home News Goa govt declares April 2 as Annual Closing of Accounts day News Goa govt declares April 2 as Annual Closing of Accounts day By Digital Goa - March 29, 2018, 10 :07 pm The Government of Goa has declared Annual Closing of Accounts by Banks on Monday April 2, 2018 instead of Sunday April 1, 2018 . - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS GMC Hospital to have separate counter for Sindhudurg patients from Monday Digital Goa - March 29, 2018, 10 :23 pm 2 arrested with ganja worth Rs 3000 Digital Goa - March 29, 2018, 9 :53 pm CS did not even know that High Court was hearing the mining case yesterday... Digital Goa - March 29, 2018, 9 :16 pm Rock Climbing Wall at Panaji Youth Hostel Digital Goa - March 29, 2018, 1 :07 pm