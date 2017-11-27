Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik today accused the BJP-led state government of harming the rights of traditional fishermen by not preparing the Coastal Zone Management Plan.

He said the government has “delayed” sending the plan to the Centre.

Addressing reporters, the Congress leader claimed the state government was delaying the approval to the Centre for Sustainable Coastal Managements draft plan.

The Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently directed the Goa government as well as other states against granting new construction licences in violation of CRZ Regulations within 100 metres of the High Tide Line (HTL) until July 2018.