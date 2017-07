Goa government has effected the transfer of following police officers Chandana Chowdhary is new SP North Goa; Arvind Gawas is SP South Goa. Karthik Kashyap is the new SP of Special Branch. He is also given additional charge of Crime, EOC and SIT. Shekhar Prabhudesai has been transferred to SP Headquarters while Vishram Borkar has been transferred as SP IRBN 1,2,3.