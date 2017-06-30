The District Magistrate North Goa has banned the entry of Pramod Muthalik, leader of “Sri Ram Sene” and any of his associates or members within the jurisdiction of North Goa District for a period of 60 days with effect from June 30, 2017 under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.The step has been taken to prevent every possibility of disturbance to law and order and danger to public safety due to their aggressive statements or speeches that could hurt the sentiments of certain groups of the public and instigate violence, thus adversely affecting public peace and tranquility states a press release by the government