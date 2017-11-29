Home Breaking News Goa govt extends revised pay structure as per 7th pay commission for... Goa govt extends revised pay structure as per 7th pay commission for all corporations & autonomous bodies By Digital Goa - November 29, 2017, 10 :53 am Goa govt extends revised pay structure as per 7th pay commission for all corporations & autonomous bodies - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Aires Rodrigues files counter complaint Digital Goa - November 28, 2017, 8 :01 pm 8-day extravaganza IFFI 2017 to conclude in Goa tomorrow Team Digital Goa - November 27, 2017, 10 :57 pm Amona Plant Public Hearing Postponed Digital Goa - November 27, 2017, 10 :09 pm Gen-X star Bhumi Pednekar talks about breaking stereotypes at IFFI 2017! Digital Goa - November 25, 2017, 9 :13 pm