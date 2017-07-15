Goa government today officially handed over land admeasuring 4,56,767 sqm at Cuncolim to National Institute of Technology(NIT) to set up state of the art permanent campus.

Secretary for Education, Dr. Ranbir Singh, (IAS) today handed over Certificate of transfer of land for the purpose of setting up permanent Campus of National Institute of Technology Goa- to the Director of NIT Prof. Udaykumar R. Yaragatti and Director Designate NIT, Goa Prof. Gopal Mugeraya at ESG, Panaji today.

In 2009, the Goa government had approved setting up of a NIT in the state, and make available land free-of-cost to the HRD for the project.