Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said although the Centre was willing to fund many projects in Goa, the state government officials were dragging their feet on those proposals.

“I will appeal to the Goa government. In many projects, we are ready to fund, but the state departments are dragging their feet over the proposals,” the Union Minister for Shipping, Road Transport and Highways said.

“I am very strict as far as my department is concerned. We are ready to provide money to construct jetties, but the state government officials are moving very slowly,” Gadkari alleged.

He said his ministry has sanctioned jetties for places like Old Goa, Banastarim, Borim, Shiroda, Durbhat, Cortalim, Aldona, Bicholim and Ribander.

“We will fund the construction of jetties for sure. I want the work on it to start. We will also finance the development of Mandovi and Zuari rivers as waterways. This will generate employment in Goa,” he said.

“I want the fishermen to come ahead and join us in the ‘Sagar Mala’ project. This is a good scheme. Today, I have sanctioned nine jetties for cargo and passengers,” Gadkari said after laying foundation stones for ferry service building, RFID Gate Access system at Mormugao Port Trust and Cruise Building at Vasco, 40 kms away from here.

