Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar today said he has ordered an inquiry to find out if any state government official took “bribe” from the US-based CDM Smith Inc. for highway construction contract.“I have asked for an inquiry to be conducted whether any bribe has been accepted by officials in Goa. The report would be submitted within 10 days,”Dhavalikar said.Goa PWD principal chief engineer Uttam Parsekar has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit the report to the minister