All Goa governments payments have gone 100% cashless, efforts are on to put systems in place to make receipts also cashless said Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar while speaking at the launch of Digi Dhan Mela in the capital.

Parrikar also claimed that cashless transactions in the state have increased to almost 4 times. “Cash actually enhances level of tax evasions, crime, easy traction for drug peddlers even terrorism becomes easier with cash.

So it is always in the interest of the society that the quantum of cash circulation be reduced,” he added.

Digi-Dhan Mela and event aimed towards promoting digital payment methods among the society was inaugurated by Union Minister for Defence Manohar Parrikar, in the presence of Chief MinisterLaxmikant Parsekar, Union Minister for State AYUSH (independent charge) Shripad Naik at Inox courtyard in Panjim today.