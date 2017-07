The Goa government has spent Rs 1.30 crore on advertisement of central and state government schemes since 2014, minister for information and publicity Manohar Parrikar said.The department of information and publicity spent Rs 35.76 lakh from the year 2014 till June 2017 on advertisement of central government schemes. To promote state government schemes, Rs 94.62 lakhs was spent by the department of information and publicity, Parrikar said.