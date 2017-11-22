The Goa government has decided to enact two legislations which would allow ‘contract’ and ‘community’ farming practise, state minister Vijay Sardesai said today. The Agriculture minister said his department is in the process to draft both these legislations which could revive farming activities in the stretches of fallow land.

“The intention is to see that the land is not kept fallow or uncultivated. And to allow cultivation of fellow land, we have to enact contract farming law by which the government acts as a guarantor, and ensures that somebody’s land is not grabbed,” Sardesai told PTI today. The state government, he said, would be enacting legislations during the Budget Session of Goa Legislative Assembly that is expected to take place in early 2018