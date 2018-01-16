Goa Government held talks with Mahadayi Bacho Abhiyan(MBA) today. Goa Government will move an interlocutory application within next three days before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal over violation of the orders of the Supreme Court and the tribunal by Karnataka informed sources.

Interlocutory proceedings are proceedings that deal with the rights of the parties (plaintiff and defendant) in the interval between the commencement of the civil action and its final determination i.e. before the court delivers the final judgment