TCP Minister and Goa Forward supremo Vijay Sardessai has said that Goa government will write to Centre raising objection to certain recent amendments made by the center to the Cruelty to Animals Act. He said “Certain amendments made recently to the Act can adversely affect the hospitality industry in the state”. It may be noted that the Cruelty to Animals Act was amended recently to ban the sale of cattle for slaughtering. Allaying the fears that right wing activists may ferment trouble in the state, he said Goa govt will firmly deal with such elements to protect peace and harmony in the State.