Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Sports Minister, Manohar (Babu) Ajgaonkar today launched Goa Host City Logo of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at Bambolim Stadium. The games will be held in different destinations across India including Goa from Oct 6 , 2017 to Oct 28, 2017.

The ‘Goa Logo’ resembles a common sight of people playing the beautiful game on the green fields of the coastal state bordered by swaying coconut palms in the backdrop of evening sunlight.

Tournament Director LOC FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Javier Ceppi said, “We will be opening the sales of physical ticket at the Fatorda stadium box office on September 7. We are appreciative of the help and leadership provided by honourable Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and we are sure under his watch the FIFA U17 World Cup will be a huge success in Goa,” he said.