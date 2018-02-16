Passengers on trains originating from, arriving at, or passing through Bihar stations face the maximum average delays, while those from Gujarat face the least delays according to the study, conducted through crowd sourcing by the portal RailYatri which claims to have 10 million monthly active users.

Apart from Bihar, the top five states with maximum train delays in 2017 are Uttar Pradesh with an average delay of 95 minutes, Punjab with 67 minutes, Goa with 64 minutes, and Assam with 62 minutes. The national train delay index for 2017 stands at 53 minutes.