Transerve Technologies, a company that offers geospatial technology-based SaaS solutions for sustainable growth and urban planning, has raised USD 1.6 million from IL&FS Investment Managers and Omidyar Network in a Series A round of funding. Incubated at the Center for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE)-IIM Ahmedabad and also supported by Centre for Incubation & Business Acceleration (CIBA), Goa, Transerve is helping India’s cities tackle the urban reforms and smart city agenda through a diverse portfolio of solutions that modernize the municipal information systems.