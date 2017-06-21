Days after Goa topped Trip Advisor’s list of best 10 holiday destinations preferred by Indian tourists this summer, the monsoons have heralded in another recognition of Goa as the most popular choice for a monsoon getaway for Indian travelers in 2017. This comes from a survey conducted by online accommodation booking website Hotels.com. While the survey says that Goa is the most popolaur destination this monsoon, four of its towns namely– Candolim, Calangute, Arpora and Baga, all of which are in North Goa, have made it to the top 10 most popular towns. The village of Arpora in Goa registered a massive 91 per cent increase in hotel searches in comparison to 2016.