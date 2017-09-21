The Goa Information Technology Development (Amendment) Act, 2017 (Goa Act 21 of 2017) has been notified. The act was passed by the Legislative Assembly of Goa on 7-8-2017 and assented to by the Governor of Goa on 16-9-2017.

The ammendment to the act would provide for setting up of call centres, medical transcription operations, knowledge process outsourcing, animation, visual effects, gaming and other companies in the IT parks planned by the state ministry of information and technology.