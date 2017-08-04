Goa legislative Assembly today introduced the Goa IT development (amendment) bill 2017 to enable Goa Information Technology Development Corporation (GITDC) to establish the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Tuem and the information technology park at Chimbel.

The government seeks to amend the Goa Information Technology development Act 2007 through the bill to bring Starups , EMC and information technology-enabled services under its ambit. Once the bill is passed, it would provide for setting up of call centres, medical transcription operations, knowledge process outsourcing, animation, visual effects, gaming and other companies in the IT parks