Goa and Kerala remain the favourite destinations of travellers for Holi, the festival of colours, this year as it coincides with a long weekend, according to industry experts.
“Indian tourists have booked their holidays to perennial favourites such as Kerala and Goa,” FCM Travel Solutions India executive director – leisure businesses – Shravan Gupta said
Goa, Kerala popular spots for Indians this Holi
