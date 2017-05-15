Contract workers of Goa Meat Complex at Usgao called off their strike following assurance from Chief Minister of solving salary problem by 30th of May. Contract as well as regular employees of GMC have not received their salaries since December. Contract workers had decided to stage dharna outside the factory complex this evening. But religious head of a certain community called on CM telephonically and addressed the grievance, which CM took note and assured to solve this problem by month end, told workers.