Are Goa legislators set for another hike in their salaries? Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has dropped enough hints in the house to this effect on Friday. Member of Legislative Assembly in Goa currently takes home gross salary of Rs 90,000 per month. The hike in MLAs salary was made in 2012. “Since five years have lapsed since then, another pay hike can be considered”, he said while talking on fiscal management. He recollected that MLAs were paid meagre 1,800 per month as salaries way back in 1994, when he was first time elected as MLA. Taking a dig at Pratapsing Rane he said, then CM was not generous enough to give MLAs good salary.