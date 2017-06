Lok Sabha member from South Goa Narendra Sawaikar has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help 14 Indians reportedly stranded on a Merchant Navy vessel at a port in Djibouti in Africa. Quoting a report in a local newspaper, which said that a man from Goa is among the 14 Indians stranded on the ship, Sawaikar, in a letter, requested Swaraj to instruct the officials concerned to take immediate steps for the safety and release of the Indian crew.