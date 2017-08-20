According to a official gazette notification issued yesterday by the Ministery of Environment , Forest & Climate Change all matters of Goa NGT will be shifted to Delhi.



The states of Gujarat and Maharashtra will continue under the jurisdiction of Pune bench (west zone) of the green tribunal, but for Goan litigants, it will be back to Delhi after a gap of six years to pursue their environmental matters.

Goan activists who were filing a chunk of the complaints regarding environmental matters before the Pune bench expressed disappointment about the jurisdictional change.