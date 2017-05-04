The Goa government today launched an initiative to make services offered by panchayats available at the doorstep of the people.Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte announced the `gramin mitra’ (friend of the villagers) concept through which services available in panchayats like issuance of key documents would be taken to the doorstep of the people.”The concept revolves around a government representative named gramin mitra who will be armed with mobile and IT infrastructure such as a printer, scanner and audio-video equipment to disseminate information and provide important documents,” Minister informed.