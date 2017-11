Amid the growing concerns over air pollution, the Goa government is planning to encourage people to use bicycles to move around in the state’s capital city.In this regard, it is planning to tie-up with a private company for operating bicycles, fitted with the Global Positioning System (GPS), on rent. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said the environment-friendly conditions cannot not be created overnight in the state and the people will have to work for it.