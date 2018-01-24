The Goa Police has deployed an advanced aerial surveillance solution for the safety and security of domestic and international tourists visiting the state. This first of its kind system was effectively used round-the-clock for the Timeout 72 Music Festival and New Year’s Eve, 2017 when a gathering of over 2 lakh tourists converged at Vagator, Baga, Candolim and Calangute beaches.

“This kind of deployment, in this scale was done for the first time in India, by any police department. The primary objective was to monitor any unusual gatherings, fights and or suspicious activities,” informed Superintendents of Police Karthik Kashyap .

Drones equipped with the latest zoom-capable cameras are now being used by police for surveillance. During the night, special thermal sensing cameras are deployed which were capable of sensing body heat, to monitor dark areas and beaches for the safety of the people.

Goa Police intend using these solutions during search and rescue operations besides other criminal investigations.

This solution has been developed by Bangalore-based startup IIO Technologies Pvt Ltd.