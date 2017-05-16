Upping their ante against errant driving, the Goa Police on Monday invited civilians to send photos and videos of traffic violations via email in order to punish violators. Speaking to reporters, Goa Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that emails sent by vigilant civilians to Traffic Police would result in a challan (fine) to the violator immediately. “Whenever you see a traffic violation, like drivers speaking on a mobile phone, or not wearing a helmet or driving on the wrong side of the road, click a photo or a video and email it to us on sptrafficgoa@gmail.com. We will issue a challan to the violator immediately,” Mahla said.